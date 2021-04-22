Alyson Haegele and Bryce Christner of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an Award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year.

She currently has a 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, which places her in the top ten percent of the senior class. Alyson has been enrolled in several honors and dual credit classes during her time at AHS.

Alyson has been very involved in extracurricular activities. She is the starting pitcher for the softball team and has been a cheerleader for the football season during her junior and senior seasons. As a freshman, she also played volleyball. Additionally, she has been a member of the Biology Club, the Physics Club and the Spanish Club.

Community service is very important to Alyson. She has participated in several different activities for a variety of different causes. These include making apple butter and peanut brittle for Team Honduras, a clothing donation drive for the Oasis Women’s Center, and a donation drive for the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Others include serving meals for the Ronald McDonald house and for the homeless at Missionary Baptist Church. She has helped with the Miles for Meso run, assisted with Vacation Bible School at Faith Fellowship Church and participated in a food drive with the Boy Scouts. She has also helped organize and run 6 week youth clinics for volleyball and cheerleading.

Despite all of these interests, she has worked for the Godfrey Park Department, at Wal-mart and given private softball pitching lessons.

After graduation, Alyson plans to attend Aurora University, where she has obtained direct admittance into their nursing program. She also plans to get a degree in spanish so that she can one day work abroad. She will play softball there as well.

Bryce is the son of Dustin and Korrine Christner of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bryce is a student who has actually seen his grades go up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He currently has an overall GPA of 3.19, but his grades this year have been straight A’s. Bryce is a student who found his niche in school and then has continued to improve as he has become more involved in the welding program. Bryce began high school with thoughts of going into agriculture. With this in mind, he was a member of the FFA chapter at AHS. Once he took his first introductory welding class, he was hooked and spent most of his school focus in that direction.

Outside of school, Bryce has been very active with his church and in the community. He has partnered with the Juvenile Diversion Program to help with clean-up efforts within Alton and he has helped with the Alton Police Department to deliver food baskets to families in need during the holiday season.

Bryce is a member of Calvary Baptist Church and his youth group helped run an auction for baked goods as a fundraiser. They helped with waiting tables and washing the dishes. The group also went to Ridgecrest, North Carolina as part of a mission camp. There they helped cleanup a riverfront and cleaning the area around a retirement home to support the elderly.

Bryce has also held several jobs during his high school years, with the goal of saving money for college. He has worked at McDonalds, OSF Healthcare and he currently works at Duke Bakery.

Once he graduates from AHS, Bryce plans to continue working to save money for college. This fall, he will attend Lewis and Clark Community College to gain a degree in welding.

Haegele and Christner were presented with recognition plaques by Andy Bowen, the President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

Haegele and Christner were presented with recognition plaques by Andy Bowen, the President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

More like this: