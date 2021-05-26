ST. LOUIS, MO / May 26, 2021 – Steve Litman Presents The Robert Cray Band live in concert at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $59.50, $54.50, $49.50 for reserved and $39.50 for lawn seats.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.metrotix.com, by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or one hour before show time at the Chesterfield Amphitheater box office. This show benefits Keep Live Alive Saint Louis.

Blues legend Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. In 2011, Cray was inducted to the Blues Hall of Fame and he received the Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance in 2017. His current album “That’s What I Heard,” has reached critical acclaim featuring such tracks as the rollicking gospel groove, “Burying Ground,” the bare bones funk medley, “Do It” and the sweet, soulful, “You’ll Want me Back.” For more information about the new album, visit www.robertcray.com.

Located at 631 Veterans Place Drive in the heart of Chesterfield, the Chesterfield Amphitheater is a beautiful outdoor venue that is truly unique to the region and the perfect place to experience a live performance. The gorgeous setting underneath the stars offers amazing acoustics, with both reserved and lawn seating available. For more information, visit www.chesterfieldamphitheater.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

More like this:

Related Video: