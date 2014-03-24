The Rivers Project Natural Resource Management Master Plan final public review draft may be downloaded March 24, 2014 through April 25, 2014 from: http://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/RiversProjectOffice/MasterPlan.aspx, or contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600 for details or a copy. Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Sarah.B.Miller@usace.army.mil or Rivers Project Office, Attn: Sarah Miller, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386. All comments must be submitted by April 25, 2014 to be considered.

On April 16th, the US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office will host the final public open house to discuss the Rivers Project Master Plan update. The purpose of the open houses is to informally meet with individuals and groups to discuss the Rivers Project Master Plan final draft. This will provide the public the opportunity to learn about the status of natural resource activities along the river, provide comments on land management issues and resource objectives, and give feedback on their interests as it relates to natural resources along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, and provide comments to the final draft.



The public open houses will be held:

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 2014

3:00pm to 8:00pm

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: National Great Rivers Museum

#2 Locks & Dam Way

Alton, Illinois 62002

The Rivers Project Master Plan is the required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval document that guides public use and natural resource management on the Project’s 48,792 acres of Federal public lands and 106,208 acres of Project waters for environmental stewardship and recreation related purposes. The Project area for the Master Plan extends from Mississippi River Mile 0, at Cairo, Illinois; upstream to the tail water of Locks and Dam 22, Mississippi River Mile 301, at Saverton, Missouri. The majority of the Project’s public lands are upstream of St. Louis, Missouri. The lower 80 miles of the Illinois River, is also managed by Rivers Project and is included in the plan.

- 30 -

More like this: