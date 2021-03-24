RIVERBEND REGION - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee with the support of raffle sponsors and online ticket purchases have raised $10,000. The collected proceeds have established a scholarship fund, which will be awarded at the end of the school year to several of our deserving students within this committee.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of four representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives from Alton High School are Ainsley Fortschneider, Kamren Mason-El, and Allie Schrumpf; Civic Memorial High School are Abbi Geiger, Ethan Scott, Kennedy Bickmore, and Allie Lively; East Alton – Wood River High School are Jasmine Finley, Emma Seibert, Addison Denton, and Reaghan Williams; Marquette Catholic High School are Hunter Gonzalez, Kristine Lauritzen, Allene Brass, and Monica Wendle; Roxana High School are Sarah Floyd, Caleb Hurst, Audrey Bosse and Thomas Strohmeier.

Throughout this 2020/2021 school year, the students have had an opportunity to learn from non-profit organizations via our monthly Zoom meetings. Our students and mentors have heard presentations from Community Hope Center, Jacoby Arts Center, Kreative Kids Learning Center, American Cancer Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Call for Help, and Alton Parks and Recreation.

The raffle drawing was held on March 12, 2021, at the monthly YAC meeting via Zoom and was streamed live on Facebook. There were six prizes awarded in total, valuing more than $2,000. The students would like to thank the community at large that have supported their efforts not only this school year, but also in the past years. It is your generosity today that will help develop our future leaders of tomorrow.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

More like this:

Related Video: