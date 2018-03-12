The RiverBend Growth Association announces new members in February
March 12, 2018 11:46 AM
GODFREY -The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:
- Alton Museum of History & Art Inc.
- Alton Room Escape
- Bakers & Hale
- Decaro’s
- DK Dance Productions
- Dugan Tool & Die, Inc.
- Elsah General Store
- Food Service Consultants
- Hamilton Fab and Steel Supply, Inc.
- Home Sweet Home Furniture
- Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
- Louer Facility Planning, Inc.
- Merle Norman Cosmetics Salon & Spa
- RE/MAX Alliance
- Town & Country Bank
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
