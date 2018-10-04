The RiverBend Growth Association announces new member Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest member: Cash Store: Are you looking for a place that offers cash loans in Wood River, IL? Then look no further than the Cash Store. They offer loans that are a better alternative to payday loans. Their friendly staff is ready to help you find a loan solution that best meets your needs. All you have to do is stop by the store to start. Joan Hodges, Analyst. 629 Wesley Dr. Wood River, IL, 618-258-0282 Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip