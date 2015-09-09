The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Bliss – Godfrey, IL

Eliot Gray Construction – Brighton, IL

Jersey Community Hospital – Jerseyville, IL

Morrison's Irish Pub – Alton, IL

Prestige Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Inc. – Bethalto, IL

Wirtz Beverage Illinois Belleville – Belleville, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.