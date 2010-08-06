GODFREY, IL., August 5, 2010... The River Bend Growth Association today named Rose Optical, located at 3300 Godfrey Rd in Godfrey, Small Business of the Month.

The River Bend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Rose Optical, please call (618) 466-8778.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280

More like this:

3 days ago - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton's Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe Recognized For Finding Mall Sweet Spot

Sep 27, 2023 - Benjamin Godfrey Entrepreneurial Speaker Series to Start Nov. 7

Jul 5, 2023 - July's Small Business Award Winner Is Karen Wilson State Farm

Related Video:

RBGA Awards RiverBender.com December Small Business of the Month

RBGA Names Quality Buick GMC Cadillac Small Business of the Month for January

 