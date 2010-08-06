The River Bend Growth Association names Rose Optical Small Business of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL., August 5, 2010... The River Bend Growth Association today named Rose Optical, located at 3300 Godfrey Rd in Godfrey, Small Business of the Month. The River Bend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Rose Optical, please call (618) 466-8778. Article continues after sponsor message The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280 More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip