(Godfrey, IL) - The River Bend Growth Association is excited to announce the launch of its new publication website at http://www.villageprofile.com/illinois/riverbend/.

This interactive site features the editorial, pictures and design elements of the Chamber's recently published, full-color community map. Included on the publication website are links to the Chamber website, the publication's advertiser directory and the online map directory, which utilizes the Google Maps tool to pinpoint businesses, provide contact information and link directly to business websites. The searchable online map directory is downloadable to computer desktops and on-the-go via most wireless, web-enabled devices - generating added Chamber, business and community exposure to a worldwide audience, anytime, anywhere.

The community map is interactive at www.vpmobile.us via PDAs, smartphones, web-enabled cell phones, and most other mobile devices.

In addition, the Chamber's Village Profile® iPhone and Android App is in development and will soon be launched by Village Profile's exclusive app developer, MC Solutions. The app will provide the River Bend Chamber, its members and advertisers access to their community in one touch, anytime, anywhere, from their handheld Smartphone devices. Downloadable from respective iPhone stores and the Android marketplace, the Village Profile® App will be comparable to navigating through www.villageprofile.com, with features including the community publication cover graphic; links to editorial chapters; access to the advertiser directory complete with reciprocal links; one-click, GPS-driven directions to all Chamber advertisers' business locations; including direct dial and direct email capabilities.

This leading-edge publishing program is made possible through a partnership between the River Bend Growth Association and Village Profile® - an innovative Chamber publisher.

