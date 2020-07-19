ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Church, one of the oldest churches in the Riverbend and Metro-East areas, recently appointed The Rev. Alberto Ramirez as its directing pastor, which took effect on July 1, replacing The Rev. Tim Pate, who retired after serving Main Street for six years.

Since arriving as directing pastor, Ramirez has enjoyed his short time in the area thus far, and looks ahead to being involved in the community.

"So far, so good," Ramirez said during a recent interview. "I got into town about three weeks ago, and I started as pastor on July 1."

Ramirez came to Main Street from First United Methodist Church in Momence, Ill., in Kankakee County, where he served as pastor for four years. He's preached two sermons, both at their Outdoor Worship Center, located at 4501 Wesley Way in Alton, where services are currently being held, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're looking to see when the best time when we can move back inside," Ramirez said, "but we worship outside when the weather permits."

A native of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ramirez, who is a naturalized United Sates citizen, began his pastoral career in 1995, working at the Mexico's largest United Methodist congregation for 13 years in Tijuana. He came to the United States in 2008, and worked as a pastor at a church in Georgia before becoming the pastor of First United Methodist in Momence in 2016. In his career, Ramirez's favorite moments are when he can help offer hope and faith to those who are experiencing difficult situations.

"I think my favorite moments in pastoring is when we can offer hope in difficult situations," Ramirez said, "and when we see people in formidable situations, when I can be an advocate for them."

Article continues after sponsor message

Traveling from one location to another has helped Ramirez learn about the local cultures, which helps him in his job.

"Going from one place to another, is seeing different cultures, and being able to learn from them," Ramirez said, "and this diversity of cultures, working with interesting people, and seeing how other cultures work."

Although Ramirez hasn't been in Alton very long, he's already liking the community, and looks forward to helping people out.

"I like the area so far," Ramirez said. "It seems like it is a good place, and the people have been awesome, very welcoming people here. I'm looking forward to serving the community, in order to move myself as a source for our community."

Ramirez's philosophy of a church is that it should be welcoming to all who wish to be a part of the congregation.

"I believe in a church for all people," Ramirez said, "and a church that is open to all, regardless of race, creed or social class. I envision a church that can open the door to everybody, and a church that will work in the community and be a voice for those that have no voice."

Ramirez is looking forward to being an active voice in the community, and to help move it forward.

"Basically, what I'm looking forward to is working together for the good of the community," Ramirez said. "What I'm finding out about this church is it's they like to lead in mission to serve the community. That's the kind of church I like to work for. I'm looking forward to working with the church to move the community forward, for the good of the community."

More like this: