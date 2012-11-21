ALTON, IL — November 21, 2012 – The Ralph Butler Trio is a must-hear for your Thanksgiving weekend music entertainment. Performing in the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert on November 24, the always engaging Butler, well known to music audiences in the Metro Region, promises a lively evening for music lovers.

Butler personifies on stage the spirit of this joyful and fanciful season. Always engaging, his unique vocal talent and warm personality satisfy the listener’s ear as well as the pleasure-seeker. He exemplifies sheer enjoyment when playing percussion, bringing a toe-tapping audience on their feet for a “standing O.”

The members of his trio perform in kind. Gigi Darr, Alton’s premiere keyboard talent, and Jason Swagler’s smooth sounds on saxophone, make for a very pleasurable evening at Jacoby. Their versatile musical selections include traditional standards and new popular music creating an easy listening atmosphere in the Jacoby Arts Center’s intimate cabaret candlelight setting.

The Arts Center also will be in full swing for the Holidays. In addition to the concert, The Holiday Show exhibit in the Gallery and special Holiday Sale in The Artist Shop will be open for the audience to enjoy.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors 65+ and students. A cash bar beverage bar will be available. Individual tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts & Antiques of Edwardsville, or by phone at 618-462-5222. Season tickets (12 individual admissions) are also available through Jacoby Arts Center: $75 regular admission; $60 seniors and students.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored, in part, by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM-Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

