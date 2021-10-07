SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant. A total of 36 Illinois Fire Departments will receive over $316,000 thousand dollars in funding. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during the periods of quarantines in 2020. These fundraising events include pancake breakfasts and spaghetti dinners, and pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.

“Firefighters bravely put their lives on the line to protect their neighbors and broader community. Throughout COVID-19, fire departments across the state continued to answer calls for assistance and provide critical frontline support in the fight against the virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to announce $316,000 in funding has been allocated to fire departments across the state whose fiscal operations were hindered by COVID-19. With these grants, our brave firefighters will once again have access to the critical tools they need.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit fire department budgets hard, especially rural volunteer departments who depend mainly on fundraising activities to pay for essential operational needs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “The funds provided to departments will help to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks so they can respond safely and effectively to help their community members during an emergency.”

The OSFM collaborated with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) who helped assemble a special committee to review the grant applications utilizing a blind review needs-based analysis. This grant is financed through the Illinois Fire Prevention Fund, a non-general revenue fund that is supported primarily by a 1% assessment of the gross fire risk premium receipts of all insurance companies operating in the state.

“This was a great partnership between the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal,” said IFCA Executive Director Jim Grady. “We heard from volunteer departments throughout the state about their loss of revenues due to their inability to host fundraisers during the pandemic. This grant has provided assistance to help them recover funds, and if not for these funds, departments would have had to make very difficult decision or not be able to respond to calls.”

“In a year full of what if's, uncertainties and cancellations, it is a feeling of accomplishment to be able to partner with the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the grant program to provide some financial assistance to volunteer departments in the state,” said Illinois Fire Chiefs Association President Don Shoevlin.“I also would like to thank our VCOC committee for the work they did on the front end of the project to get it off the ground.”

A full list of grant recipients and awards can be found below:

St. Clair:

St. Libory Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000

Camp Jackson Fire Department: $1,586

Fairmont City Fire Department: $8,540

Lebanon-Emerald Mound Fire Department: $15,000

Madison:

Worden Fire Protection District: $11,164

Clinton:

Wheatfield Fire Protection District: $8,760

Beckemeyer-Wade Fire Protection District: $15,000

Hoffman Fire Protection District: $2,904

Germantown Rural Fire Protection District: $15,000

Fayette:

Brownstown Fire Protection District: $9,655

Montgomery:

Witt Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000

Pike:

Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department: $7,600

Randolph:

Prairie du Rocher Community Fire Department: $15,000

Tilden Fire Department: $7,160

Adams:

Clayton Fire Protection District: $7,952

Ursa Fire Protection District: $1,939

Loraine Fire Protection District: $8,300

Bureau:

Cherry Fire Protection District: $6,392

Coles:

Wabash Fire Protection District: $13,936

Franklin:

Coello Volunteer Fire Department: $10,651

Ziegler Fire Department: $9,028

Fulton:

Smithfield Fire Protection District: $13,150

Gallatin:

Shawneetown Fire Department: $11,030

Jackson:

Dowell Fire Department: $10,586

Vergennes Fire Department: $910

Jo Daviess:

Apple River Fire Protection District: $12,686

Marion:

Odin Fire Protection District: $10,049

Mason:

Havana Rural Fire Protection District: $4,476

McDonough:

New Salem Fire Protection District: $2,421

Emmet-Chalmers Fire Protection District: $11,355

Perry:

Pickneyville Fire Department: $4,388

Pulaski:

Olmstead Fire Department: $6,451

Tazewell:

Marquette Heights Fire Department: $10,773

Union:

Ware/Wolf Lake Fire Protection District: $1,976

White:

Little Wabash Fire Protection District: $3,986

Williamson:

Hurst Fire Department: $6,260

