ST. LOUIS - Tickets go on sale today for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at St. Louis Union Station at www.stlpolarexpressride.com.

After a year as a stationary walk-through experience during COVID-19 restrictions, the real train rides are rolling to the North Pole again at the popular holiday attraction for 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

The magical story of a boy's search for the meaning of Christmas begins at St. Louis Union Station on November 17 and continues through December 30, 2021.

Coach tickets for this St. Louis holiday tradition begin at $35 and may be purchased online at www.stlpolarexpressride.com now. First Class and Premium tickets also are available. Prices vary by day and time.

Passengers can also book holiday rides on the St. Louis Wheel and an adventure at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station where Santa will dive in Shark Canyon on selected dates.

Trains will depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30, 6:00, and 7:15 p.m. every night during the season. Trains also run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates.

The adventure comes to life when the real train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented characters. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the Conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film. Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride! This immersive family-oriented experience has hosted over 1.4 million riders at 54 locations in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2019 when the read trains last rolled.

Passengers also can enhance the magic by staying overnight at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel in a special holiday suite. Get hotel information and train tickets at: www.STLpolarexpressride.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Click here for a 30-second video of The Polar Express Train Ride.

About THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2007, Rail Events Inc. has held exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

About THE POLAR EXPRESS Book

THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole to receive a special gift from Santa. First published by the Houghton Mifflin Company in 1985, The Polar Express became an instant family favorite and has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. In 1986 it won the prestigious Caldecott Medal for Illustration.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, and Hanna-Barbera.

The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Rail Events Inc.

Rail Events Inc. is the industry leader in rail-related special events management. In 2019, the company licensed events that hosted over 1.4 million guests at 54 partner railroads in the US, Canada, and the UK. Rail Events Inc. and Rail Events Productions are wholly owned subsidiaries of American Heritage Railways, which is the premier operator of heritage railroads in the United States.

More like this:

Related Video: