ALTON - The Pink Cow ice cream stand is opening in the old Ketchum Corner Kreem location at 33 E. Elm St. in Alton under a new owner - Meredith Rea.

Meredith, her husband Steve, and six children are looking forward to the new business and bringing the well-known location back to life. On Thursday, Meredith said she was "very excited" about opening the stand and emphasized she wants this to be a location where "everyone in the community feels welcome."

The name Pink Cow came from about 30 initial possibilities but was narrowed to three choices, The Pink Cow, Big Dipper, and Triple Scoop. The Pink Cow received all four female family member votes and two of the male votes, winning by a 6-2 margin.

“I used the name Cow to represent ice cream and Pink was the feminine color that came to mind. I thought it had a catchy twist. I like the thought of what the building will look like branding this name. Pink just also seems like a good ice cream color.”

Meredith said she will use the majority of the old products from the Ketchum's business and has been busy learning how to use the equipment. The inside of the business has been painted and restored. The old Ketchum's ice cream will be the focal point of the business to start. There will be a pink blended with vanilla ice cream that should be a favorite of the new Pink Cow, she said.

The Pink Cow will be open Saturdays 1 p.m. to 9 p.m, Sundays noon to 9 p.m., and through the week 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We love Alton and this is a community place,” she said. “We would like to support other local businesses. We are excited about coming here and serving the Alton community.”

