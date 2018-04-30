ALTON - The Perfect 10 Pub & Grill in Alton closed its doors after the Sunday night, April 29, shift.

Todd Kennedy, the son of the owners of the establishment at 180 E. Center Drive, near Red Lobster, said at the end of the day the business simply didn’t make money.

“We lost money when it was 4204 Main Street and we hoped changing the concept would fix the problem, but it just didn’t. I own 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. with two locations in Belleville and those are quite successful. Unfortunately, my parents couldn’t keep dumping money into this location.”

Kennedy is busy at the moment renovating Eastgate Plaza in Wood River. He said anyone interested in purchasing the building that hosted The Perfect 10 Pub & Grill, should contact Realtor Matt Barringer of BARBERMurphy Real Estate Group.

