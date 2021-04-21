KAMPSVILLE - With spring here and summer shortly behind, The Pavillion Restaurant in Kampsville is ready to begin its fifth season. The restaurant officially opened on April 15, 2021.

The restaurant is nestled right on the Illinois River at 200 S. Second St. in Kampsville. The business is a great stop for those visiting Kampsville on the Illinois River and also Illinois Route 100 motorists. The Pavillion is known for their delicious fish, tenderloins, and homemade salad dressings.

Debbie and Mark Becker opened the 2021 season with a big splash this last Thursday for their fifth season. Both are thankful for COVID-19 numbers diminishing and look forward to customers back in their restaurant and for take-outs.

“We look forward to a great season with some musical acts along with fireworks around the 4th of July,” Debbie said. “The restaurant is located right along the Illinois River and right along Route 100 otherwise known as the scenic Great River Road.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Pavillion menu has a wide variety of river-oriented foods from half-pound hamburgers, half-pound cheeseburgers, a half-pound mushroom Swiss burger, 8-ounce ribeye sandwich, catfish filet, catfish fritters, buffalo filet, buffalo fritters, mixed fritters, livers and or gizzards, pork tenderloin, pork fritters, catfish filet, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides from french fries, baked beans, sweet potato fries, cole slaw, potato salad, side or caesar salad, appetizers from onion rings, cheese sticks, chicken fire fingers, hush puppies, fried dill pickles, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower, carrots, and an onion flower.

Debbie and Mark started the restaurant with a vision to bring great food to Calhoun County. With the closing of the Barefoot in Hardin and the end of Louie’s in Kampsville, the Pavillion is helping to fill a needed niche.

Debbie has worked in the restaurant business for many years before opening their very own. The Pavillion Restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Pavillion offers a full menu and a bar full of drinks.

For more information, contact 618-653-1227.

Visit the Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/thepavillionkampsville

More like this: