HAMEL - When Wheezy’s Route 66 Bar & Grill owner Karen Weisemeyer and her business partner Coleman Weissman were approached to purchase the old Innkeeper restaurant in Hamel, it only seemed natural to spread their wings and provide Italian cuisine for their guests.

After plenty of hard work and a large renovation of the building’s basement into a banquet facility, the old Innkeeper restaurant was transformed into The Other Place on the Hill, a stunning Italian restaurant with delicious dishes that are sure to bring you back for more.

The Other Place on the Hill serves out delectable dishes at amazing prices. Their salads are a cut above the rest, with huge portions and delicious dressings topping only the freshest veggies.

“We have fried calamari, which is awesome,” Weisemeyer said. “Where else are you going to find that around here?”

Aside from their tasty pastas, lasagnas and subs, The Other Place on the Hill ships in delicious Italian meats from a Chicago market for their thin crust or hand tossed pizzas. Eight specialty pizzas, including a supreme, chicken alfredo and chicken bacon ranch pizza are sure to get your mouth watering.

The best part of the pizza pies, beside their tasty toppings and sauce options, is the price. A large, 16-inch pie starts out at $10.95, a pocketbook-friendly option sure to boost anyone’s appetite.

A taste of American cuisine is also available for guests who prefer delicious patty melts, burgers, pulled pork, and reuben sandwiches.

Prepared to seat and comfortably serve around 80 people, the downstairs banquet hall has accommodated birthday parties, baby showers, anniversary gatherings and even christenings.

“Building relationships with our customers is important to us,” Weisemeyer said. “We’ve had rehearsal dinners, baby showers almost a year or so later, and then their baby’s christenings. It seems like we’ve become a part of the family.”

The Other Place on the Hill is located at 9180 State Route 140 right over Interstate 55. The staff and owners are ready to serve you Wednesday through Saturday from 3:30 to 9:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m. Reservations, take out, outdoor seating, full service catering and great family friendly service are available.

For more information regarding The Other Place on the Hill, please contact the restaurant by phone at 618-633-2500 or visit their Facebook page.

Weisemeyer and Weissman's Wheezy's Route 66 Bar & Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. For any questions regarding Wheezy's, please contact the restaraunt at 618-633-2228.

