ALTON, IL - Announced in March 2014, The Old Bakery Beer Company is progressing on schedule for an expected grand opening in early 2015. Fermentation, Storage and Water tanks are in place. The restaurant is also coming along nicely as the electrical, plumbing, and structural buildout are well on their way to being complete. Signage announcing The Old Bakery Beer Company is now visible as customers drive down Landmarks Boulevard in downtown Alton. The 15 barrel Brewhouse is expected to arrive within the month. Once brewery permits have received final approval and all equipment has been installed, the brewing will commence for Old Bakery Beer's four flagship brews: a Wheat IPA, Rye Pale Ale, Dark Mild Ale, and Pilsner-style "Yellow" Beer.