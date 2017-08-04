The Old Bakery Beer Co., Peel Brewing Co., join brewers in State Fair Bicentennial competition
SPRINGFIELD - The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, and Peel Brewing Company, O'Fallon, will join craft beer brewers throughout the state at a competition at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13.
The Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial in partnership with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois will present the craft beer competition at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
The event is to highlight the robust craft beer industry and ‘Illinois Made’ products, Illinoisans will be able to celebrate the 200th Birthday of the state with an Official Bicentennial Craft Beer.
“This is a fitting tribute to the number one industry in the state,” Heidi Brown-McCreery, director of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and a Bicentennial commissioner, said “There’s already a good buzz about the Craft Beer Competition.”
Craft brewers from Alton, O'Fallon Evanston, Rock Island to Chicago and more accepted an invitation to showcase one of their signature beers, all vying for the chance to be selected to brew the Official Bicentennial Craft Brew. The winner will be determined by a vote of State Fair attendees who sample the offerings and a panel of craft beer experts.
“An Illinois Bicentennial craft beer will be an exciting offering to all craft beer lovers,” said Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. “We are thrilled to highlight our vibrant Illinois craft beer community through this opportunity.”
The Illinois Bicentennial Craft Beer Competition tent is located inside Gate 1 in the Happy Hollow area.
“We are excited to have Illinois brewers from across the state represented in this competition,” Brown-McCreery added.
Brewers who are scheduled to participate:
718 Brew Café, Metropolis
Aleman Brewing Company, Chicago
Bent River Brewing Company, Rock Island
Blue Nose Brewery, Hodgkins
Church Street Brewing Company, Itasca
DESTIHL Brewer, Normal
Engrained Brewing Company, Springfield
Excel Brewing, Breese
Forge Brewhouse, Sycamore
Hand of Fate Brewing Company, Petersburg
Miskatonic Brewing Company, Darien
Myths and Legends Brewing Co., Westmont
Noon Whistle Brewing, Lombard
The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton
Peel Brewing Company, O'Fallon
Pollyana Brewing Company, Lemont
Sketchbook Brewing Company, Evanston
White Oak Brewing, Normal
Illinois was recognized as a state on December 3, 1818, and the official Illinois Bicentennial will be celebrated in 2018 with events planned across the state on Constitution Day, August 26, 2018, and the grand birthday celebration at the United Center on December 3, 2018. Local municipalities and organizations can upload their Bicentennial activities to the official Bicentennial event calendar on www.illinois200.com.
