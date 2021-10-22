ALTON - Saturday, October 23rd The Conservatory, Alton Music Exchange, and Grand Piasa Body Art Present "The Not Quite DIY Fest."

The Not Quite DIY Fest is a festival dedicated to highlighting the amazing original bands in the area. Two stages, local vendors, awesome food and drinks, and music all day. This will be taking place in the parking lot behind The Conservatory. (Entrance on Henry Street)

Tickets go on sale September 22 and will be available at The Conservatory (Open 6 to 12)

Tickets Prices:

20$ in advance

25$ the day of

Tickets also available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-quite-diy-festival-tickets-188687468297

Main Stage Sponsored by Grand Piasa Body Art

2:20 - 2:50 -Into The Blue

3:05 - 3:35 - Niko

3:50 - 4:20 - Never Go Quietly

4:45 - 5:15 - Pioneer Salesmen

5:45 - 6:15 - Bring Me The Fires

Article continues after sponsor message

6:45 - 7:15 - The Fade

7:45 - 8:15 - Biff Knarly & The Reptilians

9:00 - 10:00 - Loftys Comet

Second Stage Sponsored By Alton Music Exchange (Inside)

2:00 - 2:30 - Tanukis

2:45 - 3:15 - 86 Red

3:25 - 3:55 - Beau Diamond

4:15 - 4:45 - Bastard & The Crows

5:15 - 5:45 - Cult Season

6:15 - 6:45 - Sisser

7:15 - 7:45 - Daisy Chain

8:15 - 9:00 - Hideous Gentlemen

After party at The Conservatory

Entertainment DJ CBS + DJ POME

More like this: