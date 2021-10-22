The Not Quite DIY Festival At The Conservatory On Saturday
ALTON - Saturday, October 23rd The Conservatory, Alton Music Exchange, and Grand Piasa Body Art Present "The Not Quite DIY Fest."
The Not Quite DIY Fest is a festival dedicated to highlighting the amazing original bands in the area. Two stages, local vendors, awesome food and drinks, and music all day. This will be taking place in the parking lot behind The Conservatory. (Entrance on Henry Street)
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Tickets go on sale September 22 and will be available at The Conservatory (Open 6 to 12)
Tickets Prices:
20$ in advance
25$ the day of
Tickets also available at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-quite-diy-festival-tickets-188687468297
Main Stage Sponsored by Grand Piasa Body Art
2:20 - 2:50 -Into The Blue
3:05 - 3:35 - Niko
3:50 - 4:20 - Never Go Quietly
4:45 - 5:15 - Pioneer Salesmen
5:45 - 6:15 - Bring Me The Fires
6:45 - 7:15 - The Fade
7:45 - 8:15 - Biff Knarly & The Reptilians
9:00 - 10:00 - Loftys Comet
Second Stage Sponsored By Alton Music Exchange (Inside)
2:00 - 2:30 - Tanukis
2:45 - 3:15 - 86 Red
3:25 - 3:55 - Beau Diamond
4:15 - 4:45 - Bastard & The Crows
5:15 - 5:45 - Cult Season
6:15 - 6:45 - Sisser
7:15 - 7:45 - Daisy Chain
8:15 - 9:00 - Hideous Gentlemen
After party at The Conservatory
Entertainment DJ CBS + DJ POME
More like this: