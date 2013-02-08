The New Session of Youth (sewing) Classes begin next week!

There is space available:
Tuesday, starting Feb.12, 1:00pm-2:30pm
&
Wednesday, starting Feb 13, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Call 618-433-1400  or email By Design at  lillian@lillianbydesign.com to reserve a spot for your child to learn a life-long skill!

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.