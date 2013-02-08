The New Session of Youth (sewing) Classes begin next week! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The New Session of Youth (sewing) Classes begin next week!



There is space available:

Tuesday, starting Feb.12, 1:00pm-2:30pm

Wednesday, starting Feb 13, 5:30pm-7:00pm



Call 618-433-1400 or email By Design at lillian@lillianbydesign.com to reserve a spot for your child to learn a life-long skill!