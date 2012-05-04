THE NATURE INSTITUTE OFFERS WILDFLOWER PROGRAM
On Saturday May 5, 2012 and Saturday May 12, 2012, join Master Naturalist Larry Morrison for a walk around the Olin and Mississippi Sanctuary Nature Preserves in search of spring ephemerals. Meet at Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL, for a short slide show on flower identification. The free program starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts about 2 hours. Dress for the weather, and wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water, journal, identification books and camera, if you’d like. Terrain will be moderate to difficult, and the program will go on rain or shine.
