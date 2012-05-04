THE NATURE INSTITUTE OFFERS WILDFLOWER PROGRAM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Saturday May 5, 2012 and Saturday May 12, 2012, join Master Naturalist Larry Morrison for a walk around the Olin and Mississippi Sanctuary Nature Preserves in search of spring ephemerals. Meet at Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL, for a short slide show on flower identification. The free program starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts about 2 hours. Dress for the weather, and wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water, journal, identification books and camera, if you’d like. Terrain will be moderate to difficult, and the program will go on rain or shine. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a Sports Tip