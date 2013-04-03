The Nature Institute Offers Frog Program
On Wednesday, April 3rd TNI friend and naturalist Paul Shetley will be presenting “Songs of Frogs and Toads” at 6:30 p.m. at Talahi Lodge. Participants will learn how to identify amphibians by their sounds and physical features. After a slideshow, Sheltey will lead the group around Cypress Pond to catch and release Leopard frogs, American toads and other amphibians. Bring a flashlight, waders (or extra shoes) and a camera. Register by calling (618) 467-2521 or just come on out. $3 per person. Ages 5 and up.
