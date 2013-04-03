The Nature Institute Offers Frog Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Wednesday, April 3rd TNI friend and naturalist Paul Shetley will be presenting “Songs of Frogs and Toads” at 6:30 p.m. at Talahi Lodge. Participants will learn how to identify amphibians by their sounds and physical features. After a slideshow, Sheltey will lead the group around Cypress Pond to catch and release Leopard frogs, American toads and other amphibians. Bring a flashlight, waders (or extra shoes) and a camera. Register by calling (618) 467-2521 or just come on out. $3 per person. Ages 5 and up. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip