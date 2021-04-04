Where does the truth come from, does it come from the facts or does it come the words of a public figure or group affiliation? The truth should always be the issue. Information comes at us from different sources, including social media and 24-hour news, with no requirement to make it true or accurate. There is truth and there are facts and we all need to get better at telling the difference. The information is available to all of us and we must heed our responsibilities as citizens and human beings.

The word, “Narrative” is used in almost every topic or discussion nowadays, as in who’s narrative is the truth or which narrative do you believe. People are not only defined by their actions, but they are also defined by their words. One should prepare their heart and mind before their speech. The unfortunate part of this statement is that some people already have their heart and mind filled with what they believe and feel is right or acceptable, regardless if it actually is right or wrong or lawful. For some people, the unknown narrative is inviting, familiar, and comfortable. This is part of the systematic problems we have in the American culture.

Culture is a perpetual social group where individuals learn from one another, and where experiences are transmitted through social customs and traditions to preserve important behaviors. The spread of these behaviors is determined by social relationships—the ones we spend time with and the ones we avoid. Being a product of your environment doesn’t just apply to minorities, it applies to all people. We must be conscious and aware of the impact of human activity on behaviors and cultural diversity, and shed the ancient animosities and stubborn prejudices that have been bestowed upon us. We don’t need to go back to the way things were; we need a new spirit of responsibility to take care of each other. We need to understand how we got to where we are, and how our choices today affect the future of our country. Strangers need to come together to explore the same shared history and shared heritage with what they experience in their daily lives, along with challenging expectations to encourage a deeper understanding of the American story.

Derrick D. Richardson, Author

