(Alton, IL) On Friday, April 26th, The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 East Fourth Street in Alton. Mustard Seed Peace Project is a local non-profit organization whose ministry is the development of youth in those parts of the world torn apart by war and poverty.

This evening of challenging fun will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st place high scoring team members. In addition, there will be attendance prizes and other chances to win prizes throughout the evening.

This event is open to the public. Reservations for tables may be made by calling Terri at (618) 466-3085 or (618) 225-0696. Tables, consisting of up to eight players, are available at $120. per table, or individuals may register at $15. per person. Popcorn, beer and soft drinks will be provided. Players may also bring their own food, however alcoholic beverages must be served by the Knights of Columbus.

Get your team together now! There will be fun and challenging questions for all level of trivia enthusiasts.

For More Information Call:

Terri Cranmer

(618) 466-3085

(618) 225-0696

