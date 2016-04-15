ALTON – Alton’s Mary Donahue had a gift she will never forget this week from some Marquette Catholic senior students.

The students painted her home, planted flowers and cleaned weeds and in a few days made her home look as good as new.

The painting, cleaning and planting were part of both Bucket Brigade and an annual required service project at Marquette Catholic.

Donahue was brought to tears when she saw what the students had done for her. She works in the kitchen and in custodial services at Marquette Catholic and knows all the children. She said she has two children of her own presently attending Marquette with one graduating in May, and she has had nine kids in total attend Marquette over the years.

“My first freshman started at Marquette in 1994,” she said. “I am so grateful to the ones who were here at my house. Being a small school, everybody knows everybody here.”

Donahue described all of the kids at her home this past week as “very special.”

“We have a thing we say at Marquette that we are family,” she said. “It’s not just a logo or slogan. Some of these kids who have volunteered this week are from Florissant or the St. Louis area, but when you go to Marquette it is like you become part of a real family.

“We are always there for each other. We go through good times together and sad times. Right now we are all praying for Zack Hunter, who was injured in a car wreck. That has affected everyone who goes to Marquette.”

Mary’s son, Timothy, actually volunteered in the Marquette Catholic senior cleanup that involved 86 students this week at another home and project. Mary said her son was also thankful for what the kids did to their home and the surroundings.

Mary is divorced and went back to work full time more than a decade ago at Marquette. She was already working part time more than 10 years ago and was elevated to full time help make ends meet.

Through scholarships and working at the school, she has been able to send her kids to Marquette.

She has worked with some of the children who helped at her home during the summer in custodial work and she said they are great kids and such hard workers. She expects great things from the entire group who volunteered at her home this week.

“It is very hard to receive and not be out there,” she said of the kids volunteering at her home. “I asked my son, Timothy, before they started if he would be embarrassed they were working at his house and he said, ‘No mom, these are my friends.’”

Now each time Mary Donahue speaks about what the Marquette students did, she is nearly brought to tears by the warmth and love the children have shown her.

“It’s just another example that we are family at Marquette," she said.

