EDWARDSVILLE - The Makeup Department and Academy are offering expanded services to include special effects makeup and high-end props during the Halloween season.

Owner Jeff Lewis, who has been working in the film and television industry for more than 25 years; a short list of credits include, Star Trek (Films and TV), 13 Reasons Why, Up in the Air, Paranormal Activity and Prom, will be offering workshops throughout out October.

Lewis has been working in the entertainment industry for almost 25 years and said growing up with films like Star Wars really got him interested in special effects.

"Once I got to college I just got involved with the theater department and started working doing shows and kind of figured out I had a knack for doing the makeup," Lewis previous told Riverbender.com. "Once I graduated college I went out to L.A. and went to a makeup school. From that point just got hooked up with different companies that produced makeup and things like that. That got me on to my first TV show and that got me into the union."

For more information on The Makeup Department and Academy and the upcoming Halloween workshops visit www.themakeupdept-academy.com or visit their Facebook page.

