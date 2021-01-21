BELLEVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues to investigate the Saturday night murder of a 51-year-old male in Belleville.

A large amount of reward money is being offered for any information leading to the felony arrest of the person responsible for the homicide.

If your TIP, called into CrimeStoppers, you may receive a reward of up to $5,000. Cimperman's employer - Midwest Petroleum Company - has offered an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person in the homicide. The victim, identified as Douglas W. Cimperman, of Belleville, employed and was simply doing his job as a store clerk at the ZX when he was murdered.

Investigators believe the suspect was attempting to commit an Armed Robbery at the time of Cimperman’s death. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants, fled the store on foot after shooting Cimperman. The suspect is still at large.

CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous with no caller ID or voicemail present to trace an IP address.

More like this:

Related Video: