ST. LOUIS - The magic is back and St. Louis Union Station has a Christmas in July present for everyone. Tickets go on sale to the public for The Polar Express Train Ride on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 9 a.m.

After a year as a stationary walk-through experience during COVID-19 restrictions, the real train rides are rolling to the North Pole again at the popular holiday attraction for 2021.

The Polar Express Train Ride’s magical story of a boy's search for the meaning of Christmas begins on November 17 and continues through December 30, 2021.

Coach tickets for this St. Louis holiday tradition begin at $35 and may be purchased online at www.stlpolarexpressride.com beginning September 8.

Set to the classic motion picture soundtrack, the real train ride will transport passengers into the magic of the beloved holiday classic as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Once onboard, hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing and singing chefs as passengers read along with the children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole, board the train, and give each child the first gift of Christmas -- a silver sleigh bell. On the way back to Union Station, chefs lead passengers in singing Christmas carols.

Trains will depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:15 p.m. every night during the season. Trains also run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates.

Fans can get more information by signing up for future notifications at www.STLpolarexpressride.com.

Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas for the ride at St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

