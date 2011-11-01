Madison County, Ill., Nov. 1, 2011 . . . Several members of the Madison County Bar Association recently organized a local food drive to help meet the growing needs among area food pantries.

Weaknesses in the economy have led to fewer donations at food pantries, prompting a group of attorneys to step up and organize a county-wide effort to collect non-perishable items and deliver them to Madison County food banks. Participating law firms included Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.; Schrempf, Kelly, Napp & Darr, Ltd.; Becker, Schroader & Chapman, P.C.; Donald R. Johannes and Schoen, Walton, Telken & Foster.

In addition to food items, $1,235 was collected and divided among the four area pantries to help them stock the shelves. Monetary donations were provided by Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.; the staff members of Hepler Broom; Segal, McCambridge, Singer & Mahoney and other community members wishing to contribute to this important effort.

According to Ronald J. Foster, Jr., President of the Madison County Bar Association, “We have already delivered the food to the local pantries and wish to thank the community and contributing members of the Madison County Bar Association for stepping up to help us help those in need. With the holidays fast approaching, the food and money we have provided the area pantries will help feed families and individuals right here in our community and hopefully contribute to them having a more positive and happy holiday season.”

The food pantries that received donations included, Glen-Ed Good Pantry in Edwardsville, Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Venice Township Food Bank in Madison, and Riverbend Community Good Bank in Alton.

