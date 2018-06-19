EDWARDSVILLE - The Love Your Neighbor Project is a rock 'n roll/southern Christian style band that is catching on throughout the region and beyond. Fans will be able to celebrate July 4 with the group.

The band plans to bring its message of love and unity to Granite City's 4th of July celebration, "Patriots In The Park". The Love Your Neighbor Project performs at 6 p.m. followed by The Air Force Jazz Band and what is described as "one of the most amazing fireworks displays in the St. Louis Bi-State area."

The band will be performing music from their newly released EP such as "Love Your Neighbor" and "Freedom" along with some other well-known songs.

The Love Your Neighbor Project is led by local and longtime musician Mike Sonderegger of Glen Carbon.

Sonderegger stressed this July 4 event is free and family friendly.

"Come early, grab your spot, get some food and get ready to party and celebrate freedom on America's birthday!," he said.

The Love Your Neighbor Project's music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other digital outlets. For more information please visit: www.facebook.com/TLYNPmusic/

