EDWARDSVILLE - Leon English Jr., 26, is back in the news again and not in a positive way.

English, who already faced multiple charges after recent criminal incidents, was charged this week by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine with a count of Aggravated Battery (Class 2) for an incident in the Madison County Jail.

The charge read as follows: "In that said defendant, while committing a Battery, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-3 knowingly and without legal justification, caused bodily harm to Deputy Ian Gray to be a peace officer of the Madison County Sheriff's Office engaged in the execution of his official duties, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12-3.05 (d) (4), and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois."

Article continues after sponsor message

Bail for the above charge was set at $50,000 by Judge Janice Heflin.

English was the same person who was charged with a count of Aggravated Battery of a taxi cab driver in East Alton on December 30, 2020.

He also was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 1900 block of Beall Avenue in Alton at 9:44 a.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020. English is also accused of stealing the vehicle from the 1000 block of East Sixth Street in Alton. A woman had started her car to warm it up and then a few minutes later reported it missing.

Alton Police officers had been trying to locate him for a domestic situation in Alton on December 29, 2020, where he allegedly stabbed a family/household member. The family member did not receive life-threatening injuries but was stabbed. Then in the Alton Jail on New Year's Eve, he punched one of the Alton officers and was again charged with Aggravated Battery.

More like this: