ALTON - Mac’s, a Downtown Alton institution, held a lively bash to celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sunday.

Mac’s has been a staple for Alton locals and visitors alike over the past 35 years. It was no surprise the celebration had a great showing of loyal customers. Those that came to celebrate the success of their favorite local hangout only had great things to say.

“I’ve been coming to Mac’s for years. We love the food and the staff. And now I bring my family here to eat,“ said Mark Ellis, a loyal customer of Mac’s. “We all love the brunch here too,” he added.

The anniversary party featured energetic live music from jazz group Little Dylan. A fun performance that further heightened the positive energy the party brought. Attendees were all excited to relive their favorite memories of Mac’s and enjoy some good food and drinks. Those enjoying the music at the party shared their favorite ways to enjoy Mac’s. Favorites varying from enjoying sports on the TV’s at the bar, dinner with their families, Sunday brunch, or the special events and live music Mac’s often hosts.

“Whenever I make it out to Alton I always stop in at Mac’s. Everyone here is friendly and they’ve got good drinks!” said Katelyn Butler, from Granite City.

Mac’s offers a wide selection of foods on their menu including burgers, steaks, salads, sandwiches, appetizers, and of course, plenty of cold drinks. Mac’s also offers a brunch buffet on Sundays.

Mac’s customers and employees alike shared that they’re excited for the future of Mac’s. And expressed their anticipation for seeing the restaurant and bar expand even further.

For more information on Mac’s as well as upcoming events at the restaurant check out their Facebook page.

