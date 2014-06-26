From the 1950s hits “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog,” to his later smashes “Devil in Disguise” and “Suspicious Minds,” the music of the legend lives on in this special concert experience. Visitors can come down to Pere Marquette Lodge, and enjoy Steve Davis bring the King of Rock and Roll back to life as he performs pre-recorded tracks of Elvis hits.

As a St. Louis resident with a Theatre Education degree from Northeast Missouri State University, Davis has dedicated over 20 years to giving the best Elvis experience to the fans of the king and is considered the best Elvis impersonator in the Midwest. Davis has made a career out of impersonating Elvis and is known to give electric performances. Visitors who attend this performance will have the opportunity to join the Steve Davis fan club to show their support for the St. Louis King of Rock and Roll. Davis will be performing at the popular Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, IL. It is well known for its beauty and interesting history.

Built by hand by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression in Pere Marquette State Park, the historic Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center is an awe-inspiring structure of limestone and massive timbers. It is located just across the Illinois River from St. Louis, MO and includes 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins. The perfect St. Louis getaway, the hotel features a one-of-a-kind life size chess set, a 50ft limestone fireplace, a terrace overlooking the scenic Illinois River, an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, private events and more.

Tickets are $12 a piece and can be purchased by calling 618-786-2331. For more information about Pere Marquette State Park and Lodge call 618-786-2331 or visit online at www.pmlodge.net.

