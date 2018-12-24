JERSEY - The Jersey kindergarten and first-grade classes put on what one of the coordinators Michelle Churchman described as “an amazing performance” recently in a concert at Jersey.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey Superintendent Brad Tuttle was in attendance and said he couldn’t be more proud of Michelle Churchman, the other organizers, and kids for their performance. The bleachers were filled to capacity and the crowd was loud with applause on the joyous occasion

“Last spring, a group of staff and community members met to work together to discuss and prioritize long-term goals for Jersey Community Unit School District 100,” Superintendent Tuttle said. “Reestablishing programs that had to be cut due to lack of funding was identified as a priority, specifically music programs at the elementary level. Later in the spring, we learned that our district was eligible for some additional funding due to the new school funding formula (ESSA). Based on the goals we had developed as a team, some of that new funding was used to restore music programs at the elementary level.”

Churchman said this is the first year back for the district and an elementary holiday music concerts.

"This is something we used to do with a holiday music program at Christmas time and we decided to do it at a grade level at a time," Michelle Churchman said. "This time we did the kindergarten and first-grade classes. The kids have been amazing and have been a true joy to work with. I don't know who is having more fun them or me. I have been a kindergarten teacher for 27 years and never thought I would love anything more, but this has been amazing.”

More like this: