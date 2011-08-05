EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., August 5, 2011 . . . Recognizing the impact that Alzheimer’s has on the lives of area residents, The Investor Group at TheBANK today announced that it has chosen to be a silver sponsor of the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event being held this fall.

The nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will be held in Edwardsville on September 24, 2011 at SIUE. Since 1989, this all age, all-ability walk has mobilized millions to join the fight against Alzheimer's disease, raising more than $347 million for the cause. Events are held annually in the fall in nearly 600 communities nationwide.

All Walk to End Alzheimer's donations benefit the Alzheimer's Association, the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. The mission of the Alzheimer's Association is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

According to Joann Barton, Senior Vice President/Trust & Investments at The Investor Group, “The Alzheimer’s Association does a wonderful job mobilizing supporters throughout the country in an attempt to educate and raise funds for important research. We know that many area residents, and many of our own clients, are impacted by this terrible disease. We hope that others will follow our lead and support the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event being held in our community this fall.”

A division of TheBANK of Edwardsville, The Investor Group offers a full range of financial services including investment management, trust administration, IRA rollovers and transfers, retirement plans, executor for estates, guardianships and custody of assets. For more information about The Investor Group or TheBANK of Edwardsville, please visit www.4thebank.com.

