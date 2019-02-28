Springfield, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019. In order to be considered for Cadet Class 130, the ISP Merit Board must receive your completed application and required documentation by April 30, 2019. Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

The ISP is committed to being one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country. Upon graduation from the ISP Academy, Troopers are assigned to one of the 21 patrol districts across the state; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within the ISP. These specialty functions include, but are not limited to, Crime Scene Services, the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Investigations, SWAT, Air Operations, K-9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau, Executive Protection, and Academy Instructor.

If you have questions about being an ISP Trooper, please contact one of the following:

Master Sergeant Hector Alejandre

708-522-4946 or Hector_Alejandre@isp.state.il.us

Sergeant Jarran Riley

217-558-4902 or Jarran_Riley@isp.state.il.us

Trooper Aldo Schumann

708-710-1424 or Aldo_Schumann@isp.state.il.us

