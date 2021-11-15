CHICAGO – The wait is over. As of today, the Illinois Lottery’s popular retail draw game Fast Play® is available online. Players across the State can now play and win with the quick and easy draw game anytime, anywhere through the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app.

Introduced in September 2020, the Fast Play category was the first of its kind to be sold in Illinois. And now, Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to bring this popular draw game online.

Since its debut, the Fast Play family of games has quickly gained popularity at retail locations across Illinois.

“We're excited to offer our players the ability to play Fast Play whenever and wherever they want,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Acting Director. “By modernizing the way we deliver our products, we provide convenience for players while also strengthening our ability to continue generating essential funding for education and good causes across Illinois.”

To play Fast Play from a computer or a mobile device, players must set up an Illinois Lottery account either on IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once a game is selected, an animated gameplay will come to life, and players will be able to immediately find out if they’ve won a prize without having to pick numbers or wait for draw results, similar to the retail version of the game.

There are currently five Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

In just 14 months on the market, players have purchased over 11.7 million Fast Play tickets in retail, generating nearly $48.3 million in sales revenue for the Illinois Lottery. These games have also brought home big wins for players in Illinois with almost $36.7 million in prizes across the State.

For more information on Fast Play, visit the Illinois Lottery website or a local retailer.

To see a Fast Play “how to play online” video, click here.

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit illinoislottery.com.

More like this: