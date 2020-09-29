CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery has launched a brand new type of game called Fast Play. Fast Play is a quick and easy draw game that gives players a chance to win prizes at the point of purchase without picking numbers, completing play slips, scratching or waiting for draw results. It is the first lottery game of its kind to be sold in Illinois.

“Fast Play is an exciting, new way to play the Lottery and the first new game launch in eight years,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “We can’t wait for players to experience the fun.”

Fast Play games come in a variety of play styles and prize types. The games Blackjack ($5) and Illinois Jackpot ($10) offer progressive jackpots that start at $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. The jackpots grow with each ticket sold statewide and update every two minutes.

The games Piggy Bank Bucks ($1) and Hot Dice ($5) offer players the chance to win a set top prize of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively. Prizes are always available and never run out.

Each Fast Play ticket is printed at the time of purchase. Players can ask the store clerk for a ticket or select the game they wish to play on a Lottery vending machine. After the tickets are selected, they are printed and players can see right away if they’ve won based on each game’s unique symbols and characters. Players can confirm if their ticket is a winner by using the ticket scanner in stores or on the Lottery’s mobile app.

“With Fast Play games, our players will know immediately if they’ve won a prize,” said Mays. “This innovative game has been successful in other states and we anticipate Illinois players will really enjoy the new way to play.”

The Illinois Lottery exists to generate essential funding for education and good causes across Illinois. Since 1985, lottery players have helped generate over $21 billion to the State’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and good causes.

Fast Play is available in every Illinois Lottery retail outlet statewide.

For more information on Fast Play, visit the Illinois Lottery website or a local retailer.

