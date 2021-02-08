The Illinois Jaycees is part of a global network of more than 5000 chapters with over 200,000 members in 120 countries around the world. In Illinois alone, we have 38 chapters that span across the state with over 800 members.

Our goal? “To be the leading global network of young active citizen.” Everyday we work on developing leaders for a changing world by providing developmental opportunities that will empower young people to create positive change. On behalf of the Illinois Jaycee, we would like to introduce the executive team that will lead the state to SHINE in 2021.

Dawn Stangle was elected as the 90th President of the Illinois Jaycees in October 2020. Dawn previously served locally as the Schaumburg Jaycees President in 2017 & 2018. In 2019, Dawn was appointed to serve as the Illinois Jaycees Administrative Vice President and in 2020 she served as the Membership Vice President of the State of Illinois. Eric Hiatt was elected Administrative Vice President in October of 2020. Eric served as Chapter President of the Champaign Urbana Jaycees in 2018.

In 2019, Eric was elected as Region Director of Region Four. In 2020, Eric served as the Illinois Jaycees Programming Vice President. Rebecca Klug was appointed Membership VP in January 2021.

Rebecca was elected as the Highland Jaycees Membership VP in 2018, in 2019 she served as the local Community VP. Just three short years after Rebecca joined the organization, she became local President in 2020. Jessica Neighbors was elected Programming VP in October of 2020. Jessica served as the Springfield Jaycees Community VP in 2017, in 2018 she was elected Chapter President.

In 2019, Jessica was appointed program manager for PMG’s & Year End Awards for the state. Jessica led Region 4 in 2020 as their Region Director. This year marks the 101st anniversary of when our nationwide movement was established. Our founder, Henry Giessenbier, believed that young people needed the opportunity to be empowered through collaborative and enriching experiences to build skills so they could find success more quickly as a young person. To this day, our why is empowerment. The mission of JCI movement is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

The Illinois Jaycees is a leadership development through community involvement organization for people ages 18-40. Members have the opportunity to develop leadership, marketing, budgeting, and project management skills by running projects and taking leadership positions with the organization. The Jaycees offer training and skills development through training, speakers and participating in individual development member competitions. Members also have the opportunity to meet new people by networking with other members and by participating in community events.

JCI chapters across the United States are actively seeking new members for the organization and trying to open new chapters in other communities. If you would like more information on how you can join the Jaycees visit our website at illinioisjaycees.com.

