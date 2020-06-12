Columbia, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures will be encountered on I-255 northbound near Columbia, at milepost 6.4. The lane closures are needed for expansion joint repairs. Weather permitting, the center lane and right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16. All lanes will be re-opened each day at 3:00 p.m. There will be no overnight lane closures.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

