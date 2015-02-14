GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-270 will be closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions on Tuesday, February 17, 2015, weather permitting. The lane closures will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will reopen within two hours. These lane closures are necessary to demolish the old westbound and eastbound sections of the I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Truss bridges over the levees. Westbound traffic will be guided onto IL 3 and eastbound traffic will be guided onto Riverview Blvd., utilizing flaggers, traffic control devices, and traffic control signing. Motorists should consider alternate routes to avoid delay.

A limited public viewing area will be established at the east end of the Old Chain of Rocks Road Canal Bridge (Old Route 66). Limited parking for the public will be designated off of West Chain of Rocks Road west of IL 3 and will require walking up to one-half mile to the viewing area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction of Chicago, IL. Barry Gibbs is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3351.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: