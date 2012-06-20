The Illinois Cares RX program to be Eliminated as of June 30, 2012 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Illinois Cares RX program to be eliminated as of June 30, 2012 due to Illinois State budget cuts impacting hundreds of senior citizens in our community, as of July 1, 2012 Illinois Cares Rx will no longer help pay for prescription drugs and Medicare Part D plan premiums. Senior Services Plus will be hosting an informational meeting about the elimination of Illinois Cares Rx and how it will impact those who will lose this benefit. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 28th at 9am at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton. Marsha England from Rx Outreach will also be presenting on RX's drug discount program. Rx Outreach is a non profit organization that provides an affordable drug discount program for people in need. The Rx Drug program can help make your drug co-pays more affordable. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Devon Neal, Information and Assistance Coordinator, at (618)465-3298 ext. 115 Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip