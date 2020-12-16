ALTON - Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Alton hosted a Holly Jolly Drive-Thru for children with holiday bags and treats on Tuesday afternoon. The school has been having drive-thru events this fall, one in September and another in October, but this was the holiday version.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lewis & Clark is pre-K through first-grade. The mood was festive and the Christmas spirit was definitely in the air for the entire drive-thru.

Teachers and staff pass out the bags during the drive-thru, which excites the child, who are presently in remote learning for their curriculum. Organizers viewed the event as "a big success."

“I am so excited to be able to connect with the students, especially since they are at home and sometimes feel disconnected,” Andrea Burks, a Lewis & Clark School Title I intervention reading specialist. “This gives us a chance to see the children and it makes our day. These have all been well attended and exciting for all the teachers.”

Susan Beers, also a Title I intervention reading specialist, coordinated the event with Burks. Funds for the event were provided through Title I funding.

More like this: