STAUNTON - Are you ready to get out and enjoy a fun evening with the entire family? If so, mark your calendar for Saturday, May 22, 2021! The Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is getting ready for our annual dinner and auction banquet at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton, Illinois. The date was pushed back due to Coved restrictions, but we are excited to be able to have an in person event in May! Tickets can be purchased online through Ducks Unlimited or by calling Jim at 618-409-5118. You can also call Terry at 618-781-0064. Purchase your tickets today so that you can reserve your spot at the banquet.

Ducks Unlimited has been working to conserve acres throughout the country. Current projects in Illinois include almost 400 acres of conservation efforts. Your donation dollars are being put to work right in our back yard! These projects cannot be accomplished without your help. Come join us as we continue our mission of conservation.

The event will include dinner and drinks. There will be numerous raffles and games for adults and children. Keith Jackson will be our auctioneer for the live auction. The silent auction will have approximately 75 items to bid on.

Article continues after sponsor message

Generous businesses have stepped forward in these difficult times to ensure that we are successful. They allow us to put on a fantastic banquet to raise money for the ducks with their generous donations! Businesses from Hillsboro, Edwardsville, Mt. Olive, Staunton, Bunker Hill, Bethalto, Troy, Alton, Carlinville, Litchfield, and so many more are there for us every single year. Together, we can help our local businesses like they continue to help us!

If you are looking for something fun to do that is close to home, this is the place to be! Join us as we auction Terry Redlin canvases, a Jon boat package, Ducks Unlimited merchandise, business donations, and so much more. Whether you are an adult or a child, there is something for everyone.

Tickets are $10 for Greenwings, $20 for current single members, $35 for single nonmembers, $30 for current couple members, $50 for couple nonmembers, and $300 for sponsorships. Sponsorships include a couples dinner ticket, a Jim Killen print, a gift bag, and $200 worth of raffle tickets. We also give away one gun per 10 sponsors. Call Jim or Terry today. They will be happy to answer your questions and get you set up for an awesome night out!

More like this: