GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL

TIGERS BATTLE IN CHAMPIONS I BRACKET, DEFEAT CLAYTON IN CONSOLATION BRACKET, OTHER TEAMS DO WELL IN FIRST DAY OF HEATHER BRADSHAW TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville girls tennis team fell in the opening round of the Champions I bracket, but bounced back to win in the consolation bracket of the annual Heather Bradsahw Invitational tournament, with the opening day being played Friday at various sites around the area.

In the Champions I bracket quarterfinals, Winnetka New Trier Blue defeated Clayton 9-0, with Park Ridge Maine South defeating the Tigers 6-3, New Trier Green won over Belleville East 7-2 and St. Joseph's Academy I won over Normal Community 9-0. In the bracket semifinals, it was New Trier Blue defeating Maine South 8-1. In the consolation bracket, Edwardsville won over Ladue 8-1 while Belleville East won over Normal Community 9-0.

In the Champions II bracket. the St. Joseph's number two team defeated Morton I 8-1, with O'Fallon's number one team defeated Normal University High School 8-1. In the bottom half of the bracket, Triad won over Peoria Richwoods 5-4 whle the New Trier White team won over Chatham Glenwood. In one of the consolation semifinals, it was Glenwood winning over Richwoods 6-2.

In the Challengers I bracket quarterfinals, it was Highland over Carbondale 5-4, while Danville won over Belleville West 7-2, while it was The Principia defeating Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County and Teutopolis won over Dunlap. In the semifinals, it was Danville winning over Highland 9-0 and Teutopolis defeating Principia 5-0.

In the Challengers II bracket, the quarterfinals showed that Edwardsville II defeated Civic Memorial 7-2, Jefferson City, Mo. won over Roxana 7-2, Francis Howell Central defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 5-4 and Marquette Catholic won over O'Fallon 2 6-3. In the first semifinal, Edwardsville 2 won over Jeff City 6-3.

In the Futures I bracket, the quarterfinals saw Effingham win over Belleville East2 7-2, it was Springfield win over Mascoutah 6-3, Morton 2 won in a 6-3 decision over Centralia and Waterloo won over Herrin 6-1. In one of the consolation bracket semis, it was Herrin winning over Centralia 5-1.

Finally, in the Futures II bracket, the semifinals had Highland2 defeating the Civic Memorial Junior Varsity 5-4, while the Belleville West JV won over Metro-East Lutheran 8-1.

The tournament continues tomorrow at various sites all across the area.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

