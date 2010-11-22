Mineral Springs Haunted Tours is pleased to announce the addition of another hearse "The Grey Pearl" to our ever -growing Cemetery Tours. This one is from Chicago, kind of a family heirloom. It's a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood by Miller Meteor with a 350 engine, super long bed, 22 feet long nose to tail. We will be resuming our Cemetery Tours in April, 2011 with warmer weather.

The opening of The Historic Museum of Torture Devices is scheduled for January 1,2011. This is a permanent Museum, located in Mineral Springs Mall. The new "Night at the Museum" winter tours will resume on January 15, 2011.

