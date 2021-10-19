GODFREY - The Great Pumpkin has risen again in Godfrey in the Eichen backyard garden.

David Eichen, an Alton Fire Department battalion chief, loves growing pumpkins and gourds for Halloween time. This year, he grew two monsters, one as of last week not completely developed, but the other he believes may be bigger than the one that attracted national attention in October 2013.

David and his dad, Howard, are shown above with this year's prize from a large garden behind Howard Eichen's Godfrey home. It has been about eight years exactly since David's last big pumpkin story drew raves. This year's prize pumpkin has been transported to one of the Alton Fire Department stations and will likely be on display as Halloween moves closer and will add to the luster of what is called one of the most haunted areas in the United States - the City of Alton.

David's dad isn't sure this one is as big as the previous one that was about 200 pounds, but David, who has lifted it, thinks it could be larger than that one. This year's big pumpkin is a different dimension than the previous one, David said, but he estimates this year's attraction as easily more than 200 pounds.

David's pumpkin-growing odyssey began when he became frustrated with deer eating his vegetable garden. Pumpkins and gourds were simply easier to protect and grow, he said. Today, David uses pumpkin seeds from Howard Dill.