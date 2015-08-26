China’s foremost classical guitarist Xuefei Yang was born in Beijing and began playing the guitar at the age of seven. At age eleven--as the only child competitor--she won Second Prize in the Beijing Senior Guitar competition, subsequently becoming the first Chinese guitarist to launch an international professional career.

Now based in the UK, recent engagements include performances with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Symphony Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra, Musikkollegium Winterthur and the Luzern Quartet. She has given concerts throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the United States at prestigious venues including Wigmore Hall, the Purcell Room, & Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Her previous St. Louis appearance was in January of 2007.

WHO: Chinese Classical Guitarist Xuefei Yang

WHAT: Classical Guitar Performance

WHEN: Saturday, February 13, 2016 8:00 pm

WHERE: The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Rd, St.L MO 63117

TICKETS: $28, $24 for Society Members, Seniors 62+, FT Students

CALL: (314) 229-8686 or online at www.guitarstlouis.net

