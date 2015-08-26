Born in 1981 in the small Polish town of Gniezno, Lukasz began studying guitar at the age of ten, studying with Piotr Zaleski from 1994 to 2003. He came to the U.S. on a full scholarship to study with Maestro Manuel Barrueco at the Peabody Institute, Baltimore, MD where he was awarded an Artist Diploma in 2008.

Among his outstanding appearances have been solo recitals in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Warsaw’s National Philharmonic Hall, Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow and Carnegie Hall in New York, as well as with musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra, the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra and the San Antonio Symphony in a wide range of works from Vivaldi to Boccherini. Mr. Kuropaczewski will also give a master class on April 3 at Washington University’s 560 Music Center, 506 Trinity Avenue in University City, Missouri 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

WHO: Lukasz Kuropaczewski, classical guitar

WHAT: Classical Guitar Performance

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2016 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. L MO 63117

TICKETS: $28, $24 for Society Members, Seniors 62+, FT Students

CALL: (314) 229-8686 or online at www.guitarstlouis.net

More like this: